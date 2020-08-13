Simar Dugal: One of India’s top models who started her career after becoming a mother

Model and designer Simar Dugal passed away on August 12, 2020. (Source: ritukumarhq/Instagram)

“The most beautiful brave life ever lived,” wrote designer Rina Dhaka on Instagram, remembering Simar Dugal after she passed away Wednesday at the age of 52.

The model-turned-designer’s inspiring journey seems straight out of a novel — a young girl from Amritsar who broke all barriers to live her dream of becoming a model. “I have known the family for a long time, from my childhood in Amritsar where they lived. Initially, they were conservative and wary of her desire to become a model. Her first assignment was a rather naive shoot at our showroom, when she was in her teens. Subsequently, Simar moved on to become one of the most known faces on the Indian ramp,” designer Ritu Kumar wrote on Instagram.

Later, Dugal also modelled for Kumar’s book The Costumes and Textiles of Royal India, apart from her signature Tree of Life designs.

But it was designer Suneet Varma who gave Dugal her first professional break. But this came after she had her baby boy with then (ex) husband Premjit Dugal. Varma recently told ETimes in an interview, “I met Simar when she was 17, at the Delhi Golf Club and I remember just being stunned by her beauty… was the first one to encourage her to model. Her first ever shoot was with me. This was after her son was born and I took her to Karma (Delhi) and we shot a picture of hers over there and that’s how the whole thing started.” The model’s photoshoot featured in his book, Suneet Varma by Niyogi Publishers.

Dugal went on to become the muse for many eminent fashion designers. Besides Ritu Kumar, she also worked with Tarun Tahiliani around 1995. In an Instagram post, the designer wrote, “When I moved to Delhi in 1995, she was the star for many shoots and covers for which we travelled around Delhi, Rajasthan and to shows around the world. Always quiet, always poised she ended many shows as the bride with a translucent glow that will be missed.”

While Dugal won a lot of attention and praise for her well-sculpted features, she did not subscribe to the conventional idea of beauty. “Beauty is in-depth. It is the whole personality which makes a person stand out. Look at Chandralekha (the dancer) and Shabana Azmi, for instance. They probably don’t fit into the conventional ideas that people have about beauty, but I think they are stunning,” Dugal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Eventually, Dugal quit modelling and focussed on manufacturing garments and leatherwear. Her designs were worn by several Bollywood celebrities, from Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty to Shilpa Shetty.

The much-loved personality succumbed to cancer after a long battle on August 12, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd