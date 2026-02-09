Silk, zari, and stardust: How Deepika Padukone, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the Kanjeevaram eternal

The Kanjeevaram sari finds its origins, and name, in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram, a temple town famous for silk weaving.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 9, 2026
kanjeevaramRekha is popular for her love for Kanjeevaram sarees (Image: Express Archive)
Handwoven from pure mulberry silk in Tamil Nadu and finished with intricate gold zari borders, Kanjeevaram sarees have long been a favourite in Bollywood. From weddings to red carpets, actresses continue to turn to these heirloom drapes to balance tradition with quiet grandeur. Here are five iconic moments when celebrities stunned fans with their graceful drapes and opulent styling.

1. Deepika Padukone at her Bengaluru reception

At her post-wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone chose a gold zari Kanjeevaram from Angadi Galleria. Featuring traditional Karnataka motifs, the saree was paired with temple jewellery and a sleek bun. The look reflected her Mangalorean roots and stood out for its understated, regal charm.

Kanjeevaram Dressed in a golden sari gifted to her by her mother from Angadi Galleria, Deepika looked regal (Image: AHP)

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bridal opulence

Aishwarya turned heads in a golden Kanjeevaram saree by Neeta Lulla at her wedding. The elaborate real gold embroidery, reportedly valued at Rs 75 lakh, added luxurious detail to her drape, enhancing her ethereal beauty and setting a benchmark for bridal elegance.

3. Rekha’s Timeless red carpet charm

Kanjeevaram Rekha at Armaan Jain’s wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha, the eternal sari queen, dazzled in a gold-and-pink Kanjeevaram with intricate zari at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. It was not just her heavy sari that stood out; Rekha accessorised the already bright sari with a three-layered neckpiece comprising polki and kundans. She also wore a mangtikka and went for her signature middle-parted mogra-flower bun, red lips, and dramatic eyelashes. Paired with her private gold jewellery collection and a gajra-adorned bun, the look radiated vintage glamour.

4. Vidya Balan’s grey grandeur

kanjeevaram Vidya Balan looking stunning in a grey Kanchipuram silk saree by Gaurang Shah (Image: Santa Banta.com)

Vidya Balan embraced a refined silhouette in a grey Kanchipuram silk saree by Gaurang Shah. The piece featured shimmering zari work with a contrasting pink border, styled with a matching three-quarter sleeve blouse and chandbali earrings. The look highlighted her signature love for classic weaves and elegant drapes.

5. Janhvi Kapoor at the Devara Trailer Launch

kanjeevaram Janhvi fused heritage with high-shine drama in a crystal-embellished gold Kanjeevaram saree (Image: Instagram/Jahnvi Kapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor brought a contemporary edge to tradition in a gold Kanjeevaram saree with crystal and sequin-embellished zari. Styled sleekly for the promotional event, the high-shine saree offered a modern take on the heritage weave and quickly gained attention online.

