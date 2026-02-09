Silk, zari, and stardust: How Deepika Padukone, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the Kanjeevaram eternal

Handwoven from pure mulberry silk in Tamil Nadu and finished with intricate gold zari borders, Kanjeevaram sarees have long been a favourite in Bollywood. From weddings to red carpets, actresses continue to turn to these heirloom drapes to balance tradition with quiet grandeur. Here are five iconic moments when celebrities stunned fans with their graceful drapes and opulent styling.

1. Deepika Padukone at her Bengaluru reception

At her post-wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone chose a gold zari Kanjeevaram from Angadi Galleria. Featuring traditional Karnataka motifs, the saree was paired with temple jewellery and a sleek bun. The look reflected her Mangalorean roots and stood out for its understated, regal charm.