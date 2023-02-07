Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share first pics after wedding, keep it simple in pastel attire

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a big fat Indian wedding held at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, today. The couple‘s pre-wedding festivities took place on February 5 and 6 followed by nuptials on February 7. Attended by family members and close friends, Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding was no less than a dreamy affair, as is visible from a series of pictures shared by the duo on Instagram to announce their holy union.

Posting the much-awaited pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote: “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

For the wedding, Kiara looked absolutely ethereal in an ombre rose pink lehenga with a matching blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and a pink dupatta with a golden and pink border. This ensemble by Manish Malhotra featured intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture, “inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes” along with real Swarovski crystals, the designer shared.

To accessorise the look, Kiara opted for a huge diamond and emerald choker by Malhotra, stud earrings, a maang tikka, and bangles. “The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds,” he wrote on Instagram. With her hair tied in a neat bun, the actor completed the look with minimal makeup.

Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented her in an intricately-embroidered metallic golden sherwani complete with matching pyjamas and a saafa. “The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse,” according to the designer. His look was completed with Polki jewellery with extremely fine uncut diamonds.

Rumours of Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship started making the rounds during their film, Shershaah. Over the next few months, the couple was often seen hanging out together, including taking a New Year’s vacation in South Africa in December 2019. While Sidharth and Kiara never officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent getaways and couple appearances were enough to leave fans in frenzy.

Last year, they appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7 and opened up about their equation for the first time. While Kiara said that they are “more than close friends”, Sidharth said, “I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great.”

