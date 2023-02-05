scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s dashing looks in traditional wear

Sidharth Malhotra is expected to wear Manish Malhotra ensemble for his wedding to Kiara Advani.

Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra makes a fashion statement in his ethnic looks. (Pic source: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is known for his good looks. And he manages to impress with his sartorial choices too! But his ethnic wear looks is a vibe in itself. Ahead of his wedding speculations with Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, check out our favourite ethnic looks of the Hasee Toh Phasee actor.

Sidharth in a red kurta

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth stole limelight in a bright red textured kurta by designer Kunal Rawal. The kurta also had pearl buttons on it. The 38-year-old paired the kurta with a white pyjama to complete his look.

Sidharth in navy blue kurta and Nehru jacket

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth looked sharp in a navy blue printed kurta that he paired with a matching, heavily embroidered, patterned Nehru jacket. To finish off his desi vibe, the actor can also be seen folding his hands in a ‘Namaste’. His on point look is styled by Shantanu and Nikhil.

ALSO READ |Will Kiara Advani be a Manish Malhotra bride? A look at times she donned the designer’s ensembles

Sidharth in a bright kurta-sherwani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth raised the style quotient in a pleasant bright green kurta cum sherwani. The Mission Majnu actor wore patterned green kurta and straight white kurta. He also wore a bird brooch and wore a white straight pyjama with his kurta. He finished his look by wearing brown loafers. His dapper look was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani.

Sidharth looks festive ready in a blue kurta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth seems to love the shades of blue. The actor wore a dark blue kurta with embroidery over it. He wore classical churidar pyjama with it. The actor also wore timeless Kolhapuri slippers with this look.

Sidharth shows us how colour block 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth looked sharp in a long blue kurta paired with matching churidar pyjama and a blue and red colour blocked jacket. The actor also had a huge golden brooch attached to his jacket and wore plain blue nagras to complete his look. Shantanu and Nikhil had styled Sidharth.

ALSO READ |‘Marriage is a beautiful testament to love’: When Kiara Advani penned a note on ‘truly special wedding’ moments

Which of these looks did you like the best?

