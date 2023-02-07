Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: 5 times the bride-to-be impressed with her makeup game

Kiara Advani, who is all set to tie the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer on February 7, will make for a beautiful bride. But, there is still time before we get a glimpse of her D-Day look. So, until then, why not revisit the times when the Lust Stories actor — known to serve beauty goals with her subtle looks — impressed with her makeup game and also set goals for the wedding season.

Sleek bun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara likes to keep it simple yet supremely stylish. In this look, she styled her hair in a tight bun, and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle makeup and nude tones for her lips and blush. The little black bindi complemented her sheer black sari, and so did the diamond necklace with emerald gems.

All glam avatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The Shershaah actor stunned in this glamourous look which was all about peach and pink tones — from the glossy lips to the blush, and completed with mascara. As for accessories, she went for jhumkas which made for the perfect accompaniment to her white sequinned sari and corset blouse set.

Kajal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Kajal or kohl is an essential bridal makeup staple, something Kiara pulls off effortlessly. The studded drop earrings added to the glam quotient, as she wowed in a woven sari.

Gajra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

A gajra is a traditional garland made using jasmine flowers which, when worn around a low bun, takes one’s look to the next level. It looks best with a Kanjivaram sari, as sported by Kiara. The golden jewellery including the neckpiece, earrings, bangles and kamar bandh, added the perfect finishing touches.

Rosy hues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

For naturally flushed skin, a rosy makeup look is an ideal option. This is a great look for the haldi or engagement ceremony. Kiara’s rosy cheeks with metallic pink lips give a sun-kissed look. Teamed with an embellished pink lehenga, the whole attire is a 10/10.

