Sid-Kiara wedding: B-Town celebs who donned Manish Malhotra couture for their festivities

With Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani‘s impending big fat Indian wedding, fans are eagerly waiting for every minute update. Kiara was seen arriving at Jaisalmer, where the wedding is reported to take place. at the Suryagarh Palace on February 6. However what caught everyone’s attention was fashion designer Manish Malhotra accompanying Kiara to Jaisalmer.

Kiara, who is also close friends with Manish, is said to don an ensemble designed by him for her D-Day.

Kiara Advani spotted with Manish Malhotra at the Jaisalmer airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani spotted with Manish Malhotra at the Jaisalmer airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Manish has been a favourite of many Bollywood celebs for their big D-Day. Here is a list of few celebrities who wore his label’s designs for their wedding festivities:

Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta fame actor Ankita Lokhande looked drop dead gorgeous in a heavy embellished gold lehenga set by the ace designer. The actor also had a stunning see through veil on as she walked down the aisle looking like a vision to behold. The actor ditched red and pink and made heads turn in the gold ensemble.

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor looked resplendent in a dreamy, soft petal-pink, heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga with golden border detailing. The magnificent look was perfect for brides who want to opt for pastel hues rather than red.

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan opted for a sherwani from the designer for his wedding to his college sweetheart Natasha Dalal. Manish designed a white heavily embroidered bandhgala sherwani with a velvet light blue long stole with silver border for Varun.

Urmila Mantodkar

Urmila Mantodkar looked classic and timeless in a red and gold kimkhab lehenga by Manish that she wore at her wedding. The actor’s traditional attire had a blush pink dupatta paired with it.

Preity Zinta

Vivacious actor Preity Zinta wore a classic red ensemble with Rajasthani design details for her wedding to husband Gene Goodenough. She paired the red lehenga with jadau jewellery, with the borla further accentuating the Rajasthani touch to her look.

Kapoor sisters

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are also big Manish fans. While Karisma wore a pink dress by Manish for her wedding, Bebo wore a heavy pink gharara for her reception done by the designer. For her wedding, Kareena wore her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s wedding dress.

Kareena Kapoor at her reception posing with Manish Malhotra. (Pic source: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt (Mehndi)

Alia Bhatt opted for an exquisite patchwork pink lehenga for her mehendi that was designed by Malhotra. The splendid Bohemian style outfit had 180 textiles patches that range from block prints to intricately embroidered swathes. The lehenga was inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads and had intricate handwork of Mijwan women. The handwoven silk ensemble also carried Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots.

With such phenomenal outfits to his credit, we are eagerly waiting for what Manish designs for Kiara and Sidharth.

