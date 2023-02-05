scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Sid-Kiara wedding: B-Town celebs who donned Manish Malhotra couture for their festivities

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly going to wear Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding on February 6

Manish Malhotra bollywoodBollywood celebrities who opted for Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding before Kiara Advani. (Pic source: Instagram/Manish Malhotra, Ankita Lokhande, A Fashionista's Diary)

With Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani‘s impending big fat Indian wedding, fans are eagerly waiting for every minute update. Kiara was seen arriving at Jaisalmer, where the wedding is reported to take place. at the Suryagarh Palace on February 6. However what caught everyone’s attention was fashion designer Manish Malhotra accompanying Kiara to Jaisalmer.

Kiara, who is also close friends with Manish, is said to don an ensemble designed by him for her D-Day.

Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra wedding Kiara Advani spotted with Manish Malhotra at the Jaisalmer airport. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Manish has been a favourite of many Bollywood celebs for their big D-Day. Here is a list of few celebrities who wore his label’s designs for their wedding festivities:

Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta fame actor Ankita Lokhande looked drop dead gorgeous in a heavy embellished gold lehenga set by the ace designer. The actor also had a stunning see through veil on as she walked down the aisle looking like a vision to behold. The actor ditched red and pink and made heads turn in the gold ensemble.

 

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor looked resplendent in a dreamy, soft petal-pink, heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga with golden border detailing. The magnificent look was perfect for brides who want to opt for pastel hues rather than red.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manmeet Singh (@meet_bros_manmeet)

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan opted for a sherwani from the designer for his wedding to his college sweetheart Natasha Dalal. Manish designed a white heavily embroidered bandhgala sherwani with a velvet light blue long stole with silver border for Varun.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Urmila Mantodkar

Urmila Mantodkar looked classic and timeless in a red and gold kimkhab lehenga by Manish that she wore at her wedding. The actor’s traditional attire had a blush pink dupatta paired with it.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Preity Zinta

Vivacious actor Preity Zinta wore a classic red ensemble with Rajasthani design details for her wedding to husband Gene Goodenough. She paired the red lehenga with jadau jewellery, with the borla further accentuating the Rajasthani touch to her look.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Perfexion Events (@perfexionevents)

 

Kapoor sisters

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are also big Manish fans. While Karisma wore a pink dress by Manish for her wedding, Bebo wore a heavy pink gharara for her reception done by the designer. For her wedding, Kareena wore her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s wedding dress.

Kareena Kapoor and Manish Malhotra Kareena Kapoor at her reception posing with Manish Malhotra. (Pic source: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt (Mehndi)

Alia Bhatt opted for an exquisite patchwork pink lehenga for her mehendi that was designed by Malhotra. The splendid Bohemian style outfit had 180 textiles patches that range from block prints to intricately embroidered swathes. The lehenga was inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads and had intricate handwork of Mijwan women. The handwoven silk ensemble also carried Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

With such phenomenal outfits to his credit, we are eagerly waiting for what Manish designs for Kiara and Sidharth.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 16:30 IST
