Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red Manish Malhotra ensembles in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony held at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Fort on Tuesday, February 7. For the nuptials, the couple looked breathtaking in pastel ensembles by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra. While Kiara wore an ombre rose pink lehenga featuring intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture with emerald and diamond jewellery, Sidharth looked suave in an intricately-embroidered metallic golden sherwani.

In keeping with their impeccable wedding fashion, the couple made sure to make heads turn when they arrived in Delhi, Sidharth’s hometown. In addition to their post-wedding glow and endearing chemistry, what caught our attention were their twinning red looks, again by Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara at the Delhi airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth and Kiara at the Delhi airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking incredibly elegant, Kiara wore a red suit which comprised a plain ankle-length kurta featuring a golden embellished border and a plunging v-neckline, dhoti pants, along with a matching organza dupatta. To accessorise this look, the actor went minimal with just a pair of emerald earrings and her pink wedding chooda complementing her outfit. Subtle makeup and embellished heels completed Kiara’s look.

Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented her in a red chikankari kurta with a pair of white pyjamas and a multicoloured shawl. He completed the look with a pair of brown traditional juttis.

Sidharth and Kiara at the Sidharth and Kiara at the Delhi airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the couple was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport making their first public appearance after the wedding, twinning in monochrome looks. Kiara kept it chic in a black sweatshirt worn with straight-fit matching black trousers and a printed black, white and grey Dior shawl. A pair of pink slides added a pop of colour to the actor’s look which was completed by sunglasses and her pink chooda.

Sidharth and Kiara at the Jaisalmer airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth and Kiara at the Jaisalmer airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth kept it dapper in a plain white tee worn with faded blue jeans and a black leather jacket. The actor completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers.

Sidharth and Kiara at the Jaisalmer airport (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth and Kiara at the Jaisalmer airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!