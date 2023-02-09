scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in red Manish Malhotra ensembles in Delhi

In keeping with their impeccable wedding fashion, the couple made sure to make heads turn when they arrived in Delhi, Sidharth's hometown

Sidharth and Kiara at the Delhi airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony held at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Fort on Tuesday, February 7. For the nuptials, the couple looked breathtaking in pastel ensembles by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra. While Kiara wore an ombre rose pink lehenga featuring intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture with emerald and diamond jewellery, Sidharth looked suave in an intricately-embroidered metallic golden sherwani.

In keeping with their impeccable wedding fashion, the couple made sure to make heads turn when they arrived in Delhi, Sidharth’s hometown. In addition to their post-wedding glow and endearing chemistry, what caught our attention were their twinning red looks, again by Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara at the Delhi airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking incredibly elegant, Kiara wore a red suit which comprised a plain ankle-length kurta featuring a golden embellished border and a plunging v-neckline, dhoti pants, along with a matching organza dupatta. To accessorise this look, the actor went minimal with just a pair of emerald earrings and her pink wedding chooda complementing her outfit. Subtle makeup and embellished heels completed Kiara’s look.

ALSO READ |Kiara Advani’s bespoke kaliras had a ‘thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief’

Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented her in a red chikankari kurta with a pair of white pyjamas and a multicoloured shawl. He completed the look with a pair of brown traditional juttis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Sidharth and Kiara at the Delhi airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the couple was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport making their first public appearance after the wedding, twinning in monochrome looks. Kiara kept it chic in a black sweatshirt worn with straight-fit matching black trousers and a printed black, white and grey Dior shawl. A pair of pink slides added a pop of colour to the actor’s look which was completed by sunglasses and her pink chooda.

Sidharth and Kiara at the Jaisalmer airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth kept it dapper in a plain white tee worn with faded blue jeans and a black leather jacket. The actor completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers.

Sidharth and Kiara at the Jaisalmer airport (Source: Varinder Chawla)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 12:00 IST
Next Story

Meta, long an AI leader, tries not to be left out of the boom

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor winter fashion
Sonam Kapoor shows how to keep it fabulously stylish in winter
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close