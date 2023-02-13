Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: B-town celebs dazzle in blingy attire to celebrate the newlyweds

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, which was followed by an intimate reception in Delhi, Sidharth’s hometown. The couple then flew back to Mumbai, where they continued their wedding festivities by hosting a grand reception on Sunday that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Looks like, the theme of the night was all things blingy and glam as celebrities surely stepped out with oodles of shimmer and shine in their looks.

But before we move on to the attendees, let’s first decode the newlyweds’ look: Kiara looked stunning in a fitted monochrome dress featuring a full-sleeved white bodice and a velvety black bottom with a train. She accessorised her look with an opulent emerald necklace and a matching ring. Sidharth complemented her in a sequin black blazer paired with a black t-shirt and velvet trousers.

Sidharth and Kiara (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth and Kiara (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance in a blush pink sari with glass beads, cutdana, and sequin work all over by designer Sawan Gandhi. It was paired with a mirror and thread-embroidered blouse. The actor teamed the look with minimal accessories and dewy makeup.

Alia Bhatt (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor brought back the old Bollywood charm in this classic Manish Malhotra pink sequin sari that she paired with a sleeveless pink blouse and dangling diamond earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon, too, looked absolutely stunning in this bottle-green sari featuring golden embellishments all over. The sari was paired with a strappy sequin blouse and minimal jewellery.

Kriti Sanon (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty gave the six yards a glamorous twist as she wore a grey body-hugging sari that featured a front slit and was paired with a bustier blouse. She teamed this look with diamond earrings, bangles, and a ring.

Shilpa Shetty (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani turned up in an emerald-green co-ord set comprising a strappy sequin top with a plunging neckline and a fitted skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Disha Patani (Source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn made for a stylish couple at the reception. While Kajol wore a white sequin sari with a black blouse, Ajay kept it dapper in a grey pantsuit.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan opted for a floral-printed voluminous lehenga worn with a printed black top featuring a floral border. The look was accessorised with oxidised golden jewellery.

Vidya Balan (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter looked absolutely dapper in a long black bandhgala worn with matching pants, shoes, and a belt.

Ishaan Khatter (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Kapoor turned up in a maroon kurta set featuring bright green nature motifs all over. She teamed this look with a diamond choker, heels, and minimal makeup.

Neetu Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neetu Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal made for a gorgeous couple in black ensembles. While Anushka wore a sequin gown with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves with a feathery hemline, Aditya kept it dapper in a classic tuxedo.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a blue tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt, a contrasting brown tie, and brown shoes.

Vicky Kaushal (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Akash and Shloka Ambani looked gorgeous together in matching attire. While Shloka wore a black sari with multicoloured embroidery on the border, Akash opted for a black tuxedo.

Akash and Shloka Ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla) Akash and Shloka Ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani looked lovely as they arrived together, complementing each other in contrast outfits. While Rakul kept it beautiful in a silver heavily-embellished lehenga set, Jacky wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh gave royal vibes in this maroon velvet bandhgala featuring heavy golden embroidery with a pair of black pants and shoes.

Ranveer Singh (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made for a stunning pair at the reception. While Varun wore an ivory blazer with a white shirt and black pants, Natasha kept it stunning in a lavender sequin lehenga paired with a cape-sleeved blouse.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Source: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Kapoor looked beautiful in a beige sheer sari featuring silver embellishments all over. She paired it with a matching blouse and diamond jewellery.

Mira Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar was seen wearing a embellished outfit that featured a fishcut skirt and a matching blouse and dupatta. A pearl choker and glam makeup completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapoor looked suave in this black blazer paired with a black t-shirt, black trousers and matching shoes.

Aditya Roy Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia arrived wearing a soft pink blazer teamed with a pair of flared matching trousers. An emerald choker, heels, and her hairstyle in plaids completed Neha’s look.

Neha Dhupia (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor looked party ready in a mini strapless blue sequin dress. With her hair tied in a bun, she completed the look with shimmery heels, blue studs, and glowing makeup.

Shanaya Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday was a sight to behold in this black sequin sari that she paired with a strappy blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. A pair of emerald earrings and a diamond bracelet completed her look.

Ananya Panday (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday (Source: Varinder Chawla)

