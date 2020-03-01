Dear men, we dig Sidharth Malhotra’s wardrobe and here’s why you should, too

From mind-boggling sneakers to chic loafers, Malhotra’s wardrobe has been followed thoroughly. (Photo: Instagram) From mind-boggling sneakers to chic loafers, Malhotra’s wardrobe has been followed thoroughly. (Photo: Instagram)

There’s no denying that Siddharth Malhotra’s style game is always on point. Never known to keep it boring, his style can be defined as edgy. Always playing with colours and textures, he can ace anything from the crimson red denim to the Hawaiian shirts. With his sartorial choices, the actor has always almost managed to make his presence feel. From mind-boggling sneakers to chic loafers, Malhotra’s wardrobe has been followed thoroughly. Men, if you are looking for some style inspiration, the handsome actor comes to your rescue.

Here are some of his best looks from when he left us spellbound; take cues.

The actor is indeed living his life in colours. Giving us all the reasons to ditch our basic denim jacket, the actor sports a red jacket paired with a colourful T-shirt and a pair of jeans. He completes his look with a pair of white sneakers. We like how he’s pulling off such a bright colour with utter ease, without making it look like it is too ‘over the top’.

Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the actor sports a slate black blazer which feature little white dots with a plain white T-shirt and a pair of pants of the same print. We like how minimal he keeps it, with just a hint of edgy. The look is completed with a pair of blucher mocs.

Giving us major summer vibes, the SOTY actor styles his midnight-blue Hawaiian shirt with a pair of white chinos. The look is completed with a pair of sunglasses and a pair of off-white espadrilles.

Why not go tie-dye? After all, it was one of the biggest trends last year and we think it is only going to get bigger. Styled once again by Nikita Jaisinghani, the actor wears a tie-dye jacket in yellow and violet over a white T-shirt with a pair of grey stone-washed jeans. The look is completed with a sleek grey chain and white sneakers.

The actor refuses to settle for anything that is boring, and it shows in his impeccable dressing. Donning an ikkat print puffer jacket with a grey T-shirt and pair of black jeans, he was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani here.

Take a look at all the other times he raised his style quotient.

