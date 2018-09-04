Siberian body artist – famous for knot illusions – transforms into Aladdin’s genie

This artist’s body illusions will boggle the mind. (Source: Kika Studios screengrab/ YouTube) This artist’s body illusions will boggle the mind. (Source: Kika Studios screengrab/ YouTube)

From eyeball tattoos to body modifications, skin art continues to touch new heights. Another mind-boggling, yet strangely captivating style was started by Siberian artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic, who uses art to create body illusions. She can put a hole in her thigh or literally tie herself in knots or even transform herself into elastic girl, using just paints and brushes.

The 36-year-old now has millions of views on YouTube, where she is seen transforming her body parts into works of art. Milosevic started practising her art several years ago when she painted a hole in her thigh. After the huge interest it garnered on Instagram over whether it was real or not, she decided to go to town and started her YouTube channel.

Now the artist makes enough money to pursue her art more seriously. Here are some samples of her work.

The self-taught make-up artist has also designed illusions for Disney and the horror film character, Chucky.

She hails from Smederevo, an industrial town 70 kilometres south of Belgrade.

