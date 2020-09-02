Shweta Tripathi Sharma has quite a few style tricks up her sleeve

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: battatawada/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Shweta Tripathi Sharma has had an interesting career graph and has acted in various shows and films like Mirzapur, Masaan, Haraamkhor, Gone Kesh among many others. But the actor, who has recently been in news ahead of Mirzapur‘s season 2 release in November, also has an impeccable fashion taste and impresses almost every time she steps out. And after looking at her pictures, we can safely say that Shweta likes to keep it bright and chic. Wondering what we are talking about? Take a look below.

She looked stunning in an ensemble from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. We like how Sallony Mahendru styled the pastel pink outfit featuring multicoloured stone and sequin work with a pulled back hairdo and fiery blue eyes.

She stole the show in a custom-made outfit featuring a crop top adorned with mirror work, high waist culottes, and a sheer mini shrug. The powder blue ensemble was styled with a pair of stunning danglers and a pop of neon pink on her eyes.

Sari looks always bring a smile on our faces and this one is no different. Styled by Pooja Sethi, the actor looked lovely in a floral sari from Peeli Dori paired with a crimson blouse. Loose bun, a pair of golden earrings and her dazzling smile completed the look.

This is our favourite outfit not only for its magnificent silhouette but also for the play of colours. Styled by Pooja Sethi, the actor wore the outfit for the Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2019. The ensemble was styled with a little snake print bag attached to a chain belt which totally stole the show!

