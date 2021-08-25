scorecardresearch
Shweta Tiwari has taken her fashion game many notches higher with latest looks

Shweta Tiwari left everyone in awe of her recent fashion outings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 25, 2021 4:40:37 pm
Shweta Tiwari is a vision to behold in her recent appearances. (Source: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta Tiwaris style transformation has left everyone impressed as she keeps sharing jaw-dropping pictures on her social media. This time, the actor took her fashion quotient many notches higher with her latest photoshoot.

Shweta can be seen looking stunning in a mauve co-ord set from the label Jade by Ashima for her latest look. Consisting of a crop top and asymmetric drape skirt, the ensemble featured golden embroidery on the neck and hemline of the sleeveless top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) 

Styled by Victor Robinson, she accessorised with just a pair of matching ear studs and heels. She completed the look with smokey eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude brown lips and her hair left open.

Prior to this, the actor made a fashion statement as she slipped into a blingy red one-shoulder gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a waist cut out. She accessorised the outfit with a diamond bracelet and a pair of diamond earrings and completed the look with golden heels.

She added to the glam with smokey brown eyeshadow, kohled eyes with black eyeliner, blushed cheeks and raised the oomph factor by opting for bright red lipstick. Her hair cascaded beautifully in soft curls adding to the drama.

Which is your favourite look?

