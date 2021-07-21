Liked Shweta Tiwari’s sheer blue sari? Here’s how much it costs

Shweta Tiwari has been turning heads lately with her fashion choices. A while ago, we saw her pull off a quirky and colourful pantsuit. And now, her latest sari look is grabbing attention.

The 40-year-old actor opted for a powder blue embellished sheer sari from Pooja Pashoria’s collection, with its pallu pleated neatly. The tulle sari featured neat hand embroidery in crystals and sequins.

The sari was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse with feather details and a sweetheart neckline.

Balancing the bling, Shweta’s look was accessorised with a pair of big diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and rings from The Jewel Gallery. Keeping the look elegant, the actor completed it with minimal makeup and open hair.

The look was styled by Victor Robinson.

Wondering how much Shweta’s ensemble costs? On the designer’s website, it costs a whopping Rs 90,000.

What do you think of the look?