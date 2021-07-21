scorecardresearch
Liked Shweta Tiwari’s sheer blue sari? Here’s how much it costs

Shweta Tiwari opted for a powder blue embellished sheer sari from Pooja Pashoria's collection

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2021 7:00:53 pm
shweta tiwariShweta Tiwari looked elegant in this powder blue sari. (Source: shweta.tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari has been turning heads lately with her fashion choices. A while ago, we saw her pull off a quirky and colourful pantsuit. And now, her latest sari look is grabbing attention.

The 40-year-old actor opted for a powder blue embellished sheer sari from Pooja Pashoria’s collection, with its pallu pleated neatly. The tulle sari featured neat hand embroidery in crystals and sequins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

The sari was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse with feather details and a sweetheart neckline.

Also Read |Shweta Tiwari knows how to keep it bold yet elegant

Balancing the bling, Shweta’s look was accessorised with a pair of big diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and rings from The Jewel Gallery. Keeping the look elegant, the actor completed it with minimal makeup and open hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victor Robinson (@stylingbyvictor)

The look was styled by Victor Robinson.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Wondering how much Shweta’s ensemble costs? On the designer’s website, it costs a whopping Rs 90,000.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victor Robinson (@stylingbyvictor)

What do you think of the look?

