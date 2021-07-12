scorecardresearch
Monday, July 12, 2021
Can you guess the cost of Shweta Tiwari’s quirky digital print suit?

The digital print white suit with ankle-length pencil pants looked lovely on the actor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 11:40:27 am
shweta tiwariShweta Tiwari looked pretty in this white suit. (Source: shweta.tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari has been acing some really stunning looks lately. This time too, we could not take our eyes off her when she appeared in an offbeat pantsuit.

The 40-year-old oozed confidence in a white pantsuit with multicoloured digital prints, completely different from the usual monochrome kind. The Girl Slay suit with ankle-length pencil pants fitted the actor perfectly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

She paired it with a white crop top from Ranbir Mukherjee, and yellow pointed-toe stilettos.

Also Read |‘Weight loss is not easy’: Shweta Tiwari on how she got back in shape

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Girls Slay (@girlsslay.official)

Overall, the look seemed really vibrant. Focussing all the attention on the outfit, Shweta carefully balanced the look with minimal accessories and makeup. She only wore a necklace with a small blue pendant and left her hair open.

The actor was styled by Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Girls Slay (@girlsslay.official)

If you are eyeing the quirky pantsuit already and planning to get it before your next party, let us tell you how much you will have to spend on it. The pantsuit costs Rs 7,900 on the label’s website.

Do you like Shweta Tiwari’s look?

