Can you guess the cost of Shweta Tiwari’s quirky digital print suit?

July 12, 2021 11:40:27 am
Shweta Tiwari has been acing some really stunning looks lately. This time too, we could not take our eyes off her when she appeared in an offbeat pantsuit.
The 40-year-old oozed confidence in a white pantsuit with multicoloured digital prints, completely different from the usual monochrome kind. The Girl Slay suit with ankle-length pencil pants fitted the actor perfectly.
She paired it with a white crop top from Ranbir Mukherjee, and yellow pointed-toe stilettos.
Overall, the look seemed really vibrant. Focussing all the attention on the outfit, Shweta carefully balanced the look with minimal accessories and makeup. She only wore a necklace with a small blue pendant and left her hair open.
The actor was styled by Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal.
If you are eyeing the quirky pantsuit already and planning to get it before your next party, let us tell you how much you will have to spend on it. The pantsuit costs Rs 7,900 on the label’s website.
Do you like Shweta Tiwari’s look?
