Shweta Basu Prasad ties the knot with filmmaker Rohit Mittal; picks Sabyasachi for her D-Day

Shweta Basu Prasad, who married filmmaker Rohit Mittal in a traditional ceremony in Pune on December 13 opted for a Sabyasachi sari for her special day. The orange and red hue sari draped in the Bengali Atpoure style was teamed with an embroidered blouse.

Prasad picked the outfit from the designer’s Baroda collection from his Mumbai store about six months ago. Styled by her mother, Sharmistha Bose, her outfit was accessorised with gold jewellery from Amrapali jewels. Since the wedding was a fusion between Bengali and Marwari traditions, some of her jewellery had a Rajasthani touch to it.

For the make-up, which was done by Prasad herself, she opted for nude tones with well-defined eyes and a neat updo.

Mittal, on the other hand, was clad in a white kurta-pyjama that he teamed with a black sherwani.

Prasad’s pre-wedding celebrations had kickstarted with a Mehendi ceremony a few days ago. For the occasion, she donned a hot pink lehenga featuring heavy mirror and gota patti work on it. The outfit was accessorised with heavy gold jhumkas and a maang tikka.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra too are among the B-town celebs who opted for Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding day.

For her Sindhi wedding, Padukone picked a red lehenga that she teamed with an embroidered veil featuring gotta patti work on it. It was hard to miss the beautiful Sanskrit mantra, ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ that roughly translates to ‘may you always stay married’ embroidered on her dupatta. Heavy jewellery rounded off her look.

Chopra too, opted for a red lehenga featuring intricate French embroidery and fine sequin work on it. Her outfit was accessorised with traditional gold jewellery that comprised of a matha patti, nath, chura and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard.

We think Prasad looked lovely as a Sabyasachi bride.