Shweta Basu Prasad picks a hot pink lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony

Shweta Basu Prasad is all set to marry filmmaker Rohit Mittal on December 13 in Pune. For her pre-wedding celebrations, she was clad in a hot pink lehenga. Check all the pictures here.

Shweta Basu Prasad to tie the knot with filmmaker Rohit Mittal on December 13. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Makdee actor Shweta Basu Prasad is all set to marry filmmaker Rohit Mittal on December 13 in Pune. The 27-year-old had kickstarted her pre-wedding celebrations with a Mehendi ceremony.

For the festivity, Prasad wore a hot pink lehenga featuring heavy mirror and gota patti work on it. The outfit that was gifted to her by her mother was accessorised with heavy gold jhumkas and a maang tikka.

Meanwhile, Mittal opted for a golden kurta-pyjama combo.

For the engagement ceremony, Prasad picked an embellished black gown and Mittal opted for a pair of jeans teamed with a light blue blazer.

For her wedding, the Chandra Nandini actor will be seen in a Sabyasachi sari from the Baroda collection that she picked up from the designer’s Mumbai store about six months ago. She will be styled by her mother, Sharmistha Bose and will wear the sari in a Bengali-style.

As the wedding will be a fusion between Bengali and Marwari traditions, some of her jewellery will have a Rajasthani touch to it, and for the same, she has opted for Amrapali Jewels.

Seems like 2018 is officially the year of Sabyasachi with B-town A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also opting for the designer for their wedding.

Chopra was seen in a stunning deep red lehenga with intricate French embroidery and fine sequin work on it. Her outfit was styled with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard.

Padukone too, for her Sindhi wedding, picked a red lehenga and teamed it with an embroidered veil that had gotta patti work on it. It was hard to miss the beautiful Sanskrit mantra, ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ that roughly translates to ‘may you always stay married’ embroidered on her dupatta.

Let’s see if Prasad too picks the colour red for her wedding.

