Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan promotions: Neena Gupta proves how grace never goes out of style

Neena Gupta won many hearts with her powerful performances in recent films like Mulk, Veere Di Wedding and Badhaai Ho, proving that age is just a number. And looks like the veteran actor is all set for the second innings of her acting career, because, why not? Now the actor is all set for her next big release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and has been busy with the promotions. But it does not end there, as she has been stepping out wearing some lovely saris, and giving us major goals.

Recently, she was seen in a Rani pink coloured sari which had golden embellishments on the pallu. She accessorised the bright sari, from the House of Masaba, with a heavy polki neck piece and matching earrings from Amrapali Jewels. She played with her new short hair, and opted for the crimped style. We like the look, minus the lip colour. Perhaps a different shade would have elevated the overall look.

The actor kept it fuss-free in this sari from her daugher, Masaba Gupta’s label. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept it fuss-free in this sari from her daugher, Masaba Gupta’s label. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor accessorised her outfit with a statement neck piece and earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor accessorised her outfit with a statement neck piece and earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, she was seen in a red organza sari which was teamed with a halter neck green and red striped blouse. The colour combination, read Chrismas hues, can be tricky to nail, but the actor aced it effortlessly. Keeping the look very simple, she opted for blow dried hair, a pair of statement earrings and matching green bangles.

The actor with her co-star during a promotional event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor with her co-star during a promotional event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her sari was basic and featured a thin golden border. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Her sari was basic and featured a thin golden border. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen in another sari by Masaba which featured floral prints; and, we must say, that she looked dreamy. The chic hairdo, which was adorned with flowers, took her fashion game many notches higher.

View this post on Instagram Pichle janam mein mera naam phoolmati thi🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:08pm PST

But it is not only saris, the Panga actor also loves wearing casual dresses and was seen at a movie screening in a short black dress. She added an element of bling to her monotone look by accessorising it with a golden neckpiece and yellow bangles that matched with her yellow sling bag.

The actor opted for comfort and teamed her outfit with black sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor opted for comfort and teamed her outfit with black sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Panga looked lovely at a movie screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Panga looked lovely at a movie screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

