Ayushmann Khurrana’s melon orange outfit beats the mid-week blues; see pics

Ayushmann Khurrana’s fashion choices can be described as eclectic, and it would not be wrong to say that style comes to him naturally. Colourful and trendy, his ensembles are as hard to miss as his quirky on-screen performances. Men, you really could take some cues from the actor to upgrade your wardrobe, and if you are looking for ideas to do the same, we have you covered here.
Busy with the promotions of his next release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor recently stepped out in a melon orange coloured outfit that featured tie-dye print. The look was paired with a white T-shirt and soap orange coloured chunky sneakers. The look was pair with aviator frames and neatly combed hair. We like how he always plays with colours, and pulls them off with utter ease.
Take a look at the pictures below.
The actor also seems to be a fan of jackets — but not just basic blue ones. He recently donned another denim co-ord set with tie-dye print, and we have just one thing to say — we are in love with his fashion sensibilities. Styled by Isha Bhansali, the ensemble was from Levis. Check it out below.
What do you think of his looks?
