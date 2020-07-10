For the love of jewellery: Shruti Haasan keeps it versatile

Whether it is silver oxidised bangles or a gorgeous necklace, the actor knows how to ace it all. (Photos: Shruti Haasan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Whether it is silver oxidised bangles or a gorgeous necklace, the actor knows how to ace it all. (Photos: Shruti Haasan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Of course we focus on our outfits but do we pay enough attention to our choice of jewellery and other accessories? We may not realise it, but accessories can help amp up one’s look from 0-100 in no time. A statement earring, a neckpiece or even a stack of bangles is enough to make a statement.

Scrolling through Shruti Haasan’s Instagram, we came across some pretty interesting choices of jewellery that we thought of sharing with you. If you too love flaunting your collection, you must check out the posts below.

So lets get started!

The actor took her look many notches higher by accessorising it with gorgeous Amrapali jewellery, which matched her outfit and makeup. The warm burgundy tone of her lip shade perfectly blended with the gold and kundan intricate neckpiece.

Keeping it chic, the Luck actor teamed her Label: Anushree outfit with a pair of oxidised jhumkis along with matching kadas and a ring. You can also opt to wear similar jhumkis with a T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

If you are a fan of rings, we are sure you will love this look. Although basic, rings can amp up any look. And who doesn’t like perfectly-manicured hands adorned with pretty rings? Don’t be afraid to mix metals and go for a golden ring along with a chunky oxidised silver ring. But if you like to keep it minimal, you can just opt for a cocktail ring to make a statement.

This is our favourite statement piece. Chain jewellery has in fashion for a while and nobody seems to get enough of it. If you plan on wearing something similar, remember to keep the rest of your outfit plain so that your chain jewellery can do all the talking!

Shruti gave the goth look a new meaning by pairing her net top and latex pants with oxidised silver jewellery. An unpredictable move, but we love every bit of it!

What do you think about her looks?

