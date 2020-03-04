Shruti Haasan’s fashion game is on point, check it out here

The actor’s fashion game is always on point. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor’s fashion game is always on point. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Shruti Haasan sure knows her fashion game, after all she always manages to impress with her style. So it would not be wrong to say that she is a major fashion inspiration for the next-gen. From halter neck blouses and all-black ensembles to denim-on-denim attire, she aces everything effortlessly. So being someone who has her glamour game on point, it is only befitting that we take a look at all the times she left us spellbound with her fashion.

If we had to describe the look in one word, it would be ‘wow’. The statement sleeves trend took everyone by storm, so it is only natural that Shruti tried it too. The actor looked gorgeous in a Swapnil Shinde ensemble which stood out for the pearl embellishments and sheer lantern sleeves. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the outfit was teamed with pointy-toe scarpins from Steve Madden.

When in doubt, opt for denim. Shruti did just that and aced the look. The actor styled her denim co-ord set, which consisted of fitted cigarette pants and a cropped jacket with zip-detailing, with colour-blocked heels. The look was styled with a low ponytail, purple smokey eyes and mauve lips.

Ditch your usual blouse design and instead go for a heavy halter neck blouse, just like the actor. Styled by Amritharam, the green sari featured silver thread work on the border. With her hair neatly styled in a side-parted ponytail, she went for statement chaandbalis from the house of Amrapali jewels to complete the look.

Have a party to attend? Take your cue from Shruti, who looked stylish in a mesh top layered with a black bralette. She teamed it with a matching skirt and stockings, which definitely raised the style quotient. For makeup, she kept it pretty bold with a red cut-crease and matte red berry lips.

Shruti aces ethnic wear with as much ease and looked gorgeous in a velvet off-the-shoulder blouse with a Benarasi silk sari from the house of Sailesh Singhania. She accessorised the outfit with a matching jewellery set from Lara Morakhia. With her sleek straight hair parted in the middle, she went for a flawless base.

What do you think of her looks?

