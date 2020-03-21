Shruti Haasan, Kajol and more: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 15-Mar 21)

Count on these Bollywood divas to put their best foot forward, when it comes to their fashion choices, whether it is the red carpet or stepping out at the airport. What a certain celebrity dons while travelling, says a lot about their state of mind, the current trends and their personal sense of fashion.

These paparazzi darlings were earlier spotted at the airport, looking their fashionable best. While some chose to glam up, others opted for comfort. Here are some of the best airport looks from the week. Check out the pictures here.

Kajol

Kajol adds a hint of colour with her scarf. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol adds a hint of colour with her scarf. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol was spotted at the airport wearing a mask and donning a black striped dress paired with white sneakers. The look was pulled together with a yellow floral scarf and lavender oversized frames.

Shruti Haasan

The actor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it biker chic, Haasan was spotted in a black camisole paired with a black denim jacket and grey stonewashed denims. The look was pulled together with chunky sneakers and a bum bag.

Shahid Kapoor

As comfortable as it gets! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) As comfortable as it gets! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it dapper, Kapoor was seen wearing a mask. He was spotted in a white oversized hoodie with a pair of white sneakers and black chunky sneakers. We can only imagine how comfortable his outfit must have been!

Zareen Khan

Keeping it casual with a hint of chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Keeping it casual with a hint of chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was seen in a sky blue striped dress with Mickey Mouse printed on it, with a pair of grey sneakers. The look was completed with a black tote and reflective sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was perfectly coordinated head-to-toe. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan was perfectly coordinated head-to-toe. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Head to toe in Puma, we love how colour-coordinated she was at the airport. The lavender tracksuit was paired with a white camisole underneath and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Kangana Ranaut

Trust Kangana to ace ethnic always. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Trust Kangana to ace ethnic always. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Always at her traditional best, the actor opted for a beige kurti with khadi striped pants and a white sheer dupatta. The look was brought together with a tote from Christian Dior and dainty silver earrings.

What do you think of their looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd