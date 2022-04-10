scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Breaking News

Shruti Haasan dons a traditional Assamese sari in Guwahati; check it out

The actor is in Guwahati to celebrate Rongali Bihu with her beau Shantanu Hazarika

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 10, 2022 8:00:46 pm
shruti haasan, assamese sariShruti Haasan decked up in a traditional Assamese sari when in Guwahati. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/ Instagram)

Actor and musician Shruti Haasan has a goth-chic sense of style and often experiments even with her signature looks. Often clad in black outfits, Shruti loves her dark lipsticks, spiked necklaces, and all things punk. But, the actor also knows when to surprise her fans with a minimal and elegant traditional outfit. And she did the same with her latest OOTD.

Shruti, who is in Guwahati to celebrate Rongali Bihu with her beau Shantanu Hazarika, dressed for an event in a gorgeous black traditional Assamese sari. Called pator sari, it featured traditional motifs, and she paired it with a black full sleeve blouse with a tie-up on the neck.

ALSO READ |‘Felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety’: Shruti Haasan penned her pandemic feelings

She shared pictures of her gorgeous outfit and captioned it: “An evening in Guwahati”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

She styled the look with a beautiful polki hair band, traditional golden jhumkas, bangles and rings. Her makeup was minimal with a lined, smokey eye and nude lips, and she left her long, wavy hair open.

ALSO READ |Shruti Haasan’s fashion game is on point, check it out here

The Singam 3 actor also shared a video of the behind of the scenes of her glam-up for the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Cherry Blossom
In pictures: Japan enjoys peak cherry blossoms, but no party

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement