Shruti Haasan dons a traditional Assamese sari in Guwahati; check it out

Actor and musician Shruti Haasan has a goth-chic sense of style and often experiments even with her signature looks. Often clad in black outfits, Shruti loves her dark lipsticks, spiked necklaces, and all things punk. But, the actor also knows when to surprise her fans with a minimal and elegant traditional outfit. And she did the same with her latest OOTD.

Shruti, who is in Guwahati to celebrate Rongali Bihu with her beau Shantanu Hazarika, dressed for an event in a gorgeous black traditional Assamese sari. Called pator sari, it featured traditional motifs, and she paired it with a black full sleeve blouse with a tie-up on the neck.

She shared pictures of her gorgeous outfit and captioned it: “An evening in Guwahati”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

She styled the look with a beautiful polki hair band, traditional golden jhumkas, bangles and rings. Her makeup was minimal with a lined, smokey eye and nude lips, and she left her long, wavy hair open.

The Singam 3 actor also shared a video of the behind of the scenes of her glam-up for the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!