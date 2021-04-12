Shraddha Kapoor gives major vacation goals with her pictures from Maldives

The pandemic might have reared its head again but celebs continue to travel and enjoy a vacation. Among them is actor Shraddha Kapoor who is spending days in “paradise”. The Maldives, surprisingly, has become a preferred holiday destination for actors in the last one year.

In one of the photos captioned, “Another day, in paradise!”, she can be seen in a white crop top teamed with matching pants. Her hair was swept away to the side. Standing against the blue waters, the actor cut a pretty picture.

In another photo, she looked like a ray of sunshine as she was spotted donning a yellow halter top paired with a white skirt. The asymmetrical hemline really worked as she posed looking at the sun. “Running back to nature!!!” she wrote.

Here are some of her other pictures from the Maldives.

She also indulged in underwater sports, giving us major vacation goals.

If you feel stuck at home, bookmark these pictures and use them to plan your next vacation whenever it is safe to travel again