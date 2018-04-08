Shraddha Kapoor’s red faux leather skirt is a sure shot conversation starter

Shraddha Kapoor sets hearts pounding in a glamorous metallic faux leather skirt from Forever 21. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Shraddha Kapoor sets hearts pounding in a glamorous metallic faux leather skirt from Forever 21. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Love wearing leather outfits? Throw in a dash of metallics and you have yourself an ultra chic outfit. That’s what Shraddha Kapoor did when she stepped out for a dinner date with friends. The Ek Villain actor set hearts pounding in a red metallic faux leather skirt from Forever 21. Teaming it with a cute black full-sleeved top tucked in the skirt, the actor grabbed all the attention.

A cross body Louis Vuitton bag was the actor’s only accessory and she polished off her look with a pair of strappy heels. Of course, we are crushing on the actor’s easily stylish statement. Though black and red can be a boring combination, seeing the frequency with which it is worn, Kapoor’s trendy choice of metallic definitely did the trick.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor has mostly been one to experiment with the unconventional. Be it her joggers meets classy trench coat look or her flirtatious denim attires, the actor’s ventures rarely fail to catch the attention. The Bollywood beauty had stepped out looking chic in a well co-ordinated outfit from Zara. We loved the touch of floral embellishments on the skirt and jacket and the fringe saved the look from being boring. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani did a brilliant job in curating the look and pairing it with a simple white top, nude Steve Madden heels and a pretty neck piece from Bansri Jewelry Lounge.

