Shraddha Kapoor’s take on fusion wear fails to get a thumbs up from us

Shraddha Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming suspense thriller Stree and all this while, her style game has mostly been on point. Traditional and fusion wear is what the actor has been trying her hands at and her latest appearance is no different. However, unlike in the recent past, Kapoor failed to impress us this time.

We think the Arpita Mehta creation she stepped out has too much going on with its lime green, beige and white colour combo. The blouse can still pass off as something nice with the intricate embroidery and the beautiful neckline, but the palazzo is definitely a letdown, so is her shrug.

Having said that, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up. It was spot on and she looked radiant with the smokey eyes and nude lip shade combo. She also scored brownie points with her hairdo and statement earrings.

Prior to this, Kapoor was spotted in a black mini with a plunging neckline that she teamed with a black bralette. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri deserves a round of applause for curating such sizzling looks.

So does hairstylist Nikita Menon for creating the ‘sexy babe’ vibe with tousled beachy waves. We also like her subtle make-up with beautifully done eyes and just a touch of nude on her lips.

