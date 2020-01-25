Shraddha’s fashion choices are not up to scratch; here’s why

Kapoor’s looks have off lately left us underwhelmed. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Kapoor’s looks have off lately left us underwhelmed. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Shraddha Kapoor is busy promoting her movie Street Dancer 3D which released yesterday. Throughout, she has managed to give us fashion goals with her sartorial choices. The actor, who has rarely failed to impress with her on-screen performances couldn’t manage to keep up with her fashion game this time.

Recently, she stepped out in a yellow and pink shimmery dress with tassel detailing. The dated outfit was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Gavri and the look was pulled together with copper strappy sandals. Kapoor could certainly do better with the dress. In fact, the makeup didn’t go down well with the ensemble too. Check out the pictures.

The dress was designed by Celia Kritharioti and was styled with subtle smokey eyes and winged eyeliner. With a generous dose of highlighter and a pop of pink lip gloss, the look was complete.

Her other ensemble left us underwhelmed too. Styled in a mesh fitted top paired with a pair of stylish black cargo pants, the look was completed with a graphic corset which was unnecessary and a tad bit clumsy in its approach. She styled it with tie-up open-toe pumps for a biker chic look. For her accessories, she went for silver hoops and for her makeup, she donned a turquoise blue eyeliner and a nude lip.

What do you think about her looks?

