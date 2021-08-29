Shraddha Kapoor turns muse for Falguni and Shane Peacock, stuns in this all-red bridal look

August 29, 2021 3:50:13 pm
Shraddha Kapoor’s impeccable ethnic choices have been consistently impressive. She stuns in lehengas, elevates them with her charm. The actor recently turned muse for fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock at the ongoing India Couture Week 2021. Shraddha looked ravishing in the crimson lehenga as she completed the look with bridal jewellery, complete with a matha patti and a statement neckpiece.
Having said that, one must also applaud the designers’ creation. The intricate working in the ensemble, the cuts were unbelievable. This was teamed with a tulle dupatta which was embroidered at the hem. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Our muse and showstopper @shraddhakapoor made a sight to behold in a bespoke bridal red Lehenga.”
Prior to this, Kriti Sanon had turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra. The lehenga set was from Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection and was replete with intricate zardosi work. The Mimi actor stunned as the ensemble was styled with a tulle dupatta. The ethnic look was accessorised with chooda, nath and a statement neckpiece.
