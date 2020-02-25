Baaghi 3 promotions: Shraddha Kapoor’s latest fashion choices have left us confused

The actor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Baaghi 3, and even though her fashion is on point on most days, her latest looks have somehow left us feeling confused. So when we spotted the actor in two different outfits recently, we were not really impressed with her experiments. Here’s why.

For the first look, the actor went was seen in a short outfit by designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi — a deep V neck dress with holographic design that featured sheer lantern sleeves. The actor styled the outfit with a pair of strappy metallic pencil heels. Check out the pictures below.

The statement sleeves definitely stand out, but the blingy design is not soothing to the eyes, making the outfit look a little over the top. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the makeup was kept dewy, allowing her glowing skin to do its magic, while her hair was left open.

For her next look, also styled by Ghavri, the Stree actor was seen in an embellished white T-shirt paired with a champagne gold puffy skirt from Paule Ka. Her hair was styled in soft curls, and the look was completed with white strappy heels. Check it out below.

We love the skirt, and the look would have worked had she ditched her embellished T-shirt and opted for something more brighter in neon pink or even kept it simple with a camisole, and instead played with accessories. However, we like how she kept her makeup subtle with a hint of pink on her lips.

What do you think of her looks?

