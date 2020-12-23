Shraddha Kapoor looks pretty in this Gauri & Nainika outfit

What do you think of her look? (Source: NamDeepak/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Shraddha Kapoor’s daily style has always been relatable, and when opts to go elaborate, it has been aspirational. In both instances, she has been the one to look out for style tips. And she has done it once again. Styled by Namrata, the actor looked stunning in a Gauri & Nainika outfit. The black and blue combination looked regal, to say the least, and the outfit was further elevated with the intricate sequin and threadwork and train-like detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M R A T A (@namdeepak)

The look was completed with hair parted at the center and smokey eyes. But it is the fishnet sleeves that had all our attention. In case you are looking for something that is understated yet head-turning, this is the outfit for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M R A T A (@namdeepak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M R A T A (@namdeepak)

Creased fitting and fishnet detailing has been a signature of the label. For instance, at Lakme Fashion Week 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in one of their dresses which also featured fishnet detail. The actor was closing the show and went all gothic. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the flowy black gown was styled with black nail paint and a dark lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit of the diva she is. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit of the diva she is. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

What do you think of her look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd