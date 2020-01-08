Shraddha Kapoor slays in this head to toe latex look; see pics

Shraddha Kapoor sported an all-black ensemble, and nailed the look. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Shraddha Kapoor sported an all-black ensemble, and nailed the look. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, and we have been in awe of her promotional looks. Ever since the movie trailer launched, we have seen her step out in various unconventional styles and outfits. Remember, her futuristic sci-fi look in an Amit Aggarwal ensemble?

The actor, who has often played it safe when it comes experimenting with her looks, has been giving some major fashion goals by opting for a mix of street style and runway trends. In keeping with the trend, she was recently spotted in a head to toe latex look in an outfit from Deme Love by Gabriella Demetriades at the launch of the song, Illegal Weapon 2.0. The loose harem style pants were paired with a one-shoulder crop top.

Although the outfit was enough to make a statement, she took it to the next level by opting for dense false lashes, smokey pink eye make-up and soft pink nude lips. Hair styled in a soft carefree curls, she rounded off her look with a pair of chunky earrings and white heels. Her look, however, reminds us of a similar outfit actor Deepika Padukone was seen in during the promotions of Chhapaak.

Take a look at the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jan 4, 2020 at 5:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jan 4, 2020 at 6:02am PST

Earlier, she was seen in a quirky bodycon dress from Asos which had chessboard print all over it. The body-hugging dress showed off her gorgeous curves and featured a large statement bow on one shoulder, which we feel, stole the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik) on Dec 18, 2019 at 4:21am PST

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the chic look was accessorised with stone-encrusted danglers and straight hair. For make-up, the Ek Villain star went all glam with dewy base, winged eyeliner and a glossy red lip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik) on Dec 18, 2019 at 4:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:35am PST

What do you think of her latest look?

