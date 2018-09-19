Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in this romantic red dress from Reem Acra

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning at the success party of her movie Stree. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning at the success party of her movie Stree. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The latest horror comedy release, Stree, tickled more than a few funnybones and co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao impressed the audience with their performance on the silver screen. To celebrate the success of the film, the actors’ were seen at the success party recently where their style quotient oozed sensuality.

For her appearance, Kapoor opted to go glamorous all the way and we love the red mini with a side train, she wore. The Reem Acra creation was left sans accessories with just a pair of embellished gladiators accentuating her look.

For the make-up, the actor sported nude hues and a hint of creamy bronze on the eyelids. She rounded out her look with hair teased into beachy waves.

For another of her looks, the Ok Jaanu actor stepped out in a Sameer Madan outfit. We think the off-shoulder midi with a sweetheart neckline was a boring pick, particularly the dowdy colour of the dress. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a pair of fringed danglers from Deepa Gurnani and brown peep-toes from Vincenzio Robertina.

Nude make-up, neutral lips and middle-parted sleek hair rounded out the actor’s look nicely.

Earlier, we had seen the 31-year-old promoting her upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, in a sea-green mini dress. While her attire failed to spark any inspiration, we like the quirky hairdo she sported. The half bun added an interesting element to her look which was rounded out by pink lips and dewy make-up.

Shraddha Kapoor promotes Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor promotes Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd