Shraddha Kapoor sets hearts racing in this risqué black mini

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Stree. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Stree. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Fusion and traditional wear have mostly dominated Shraddha Kapoor’s sartorial choices during the promotion of her upcoming suspense thriller Stree. So it was surprising when she stepped out in a racy black mini with an extremely dangerous plunging neckline that she teamed with a black bralette and a pair of hoop earrings from Suhani Parekh’s collection. Even though it was something different from her regular choices, the actor managed to pull it off beautifully.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri deserves a round of applause for this. So does hairstylist Nikita Menon for creating the ‘sexy babe’ vibe with tousled beachy waves. We also like her subtle make-up with beautifully done eyes and just a touch of nude on her lips.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, Kapoor was spotted in the capital with co-star Rajkummar Rao and she managed to win us over.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao pose for shutterbugs at an event in New Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao pose for shutterbugs at an event in New Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen for the first time in Stree. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen for the first time in Stree. (Source: APH Images)

Clad in a monochrome crop top and a full-length skirt, the actor looked lovely. She styled her outfit with a pair of statement earrings, minimal make-up and gorgeous curls. We like how she took a traditional ensemble and gave it a modern touch.

What do you think of her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd