‘Stree’ promotions: Shraddha Kapoor tries to give gothic vibes in this pyjama suit, but it misfires

Shraddha Kapoor’s looks for Stree promotions are not upto the mark. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Shraddha Kapoor’s looks for Stree promotions are not upto the mark. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Known for her cool and casual style, Shraddha Kapoor has been flaunting ethnic attires nowadays. Recently, the 31-year-old made a ravishing style statement in an Aisha Rao creation while promoting her upcoming movie Stree along with Rajkummar Rao. However, the actor has only disappointed fashion fanatics with her confusing choices after that.

This time around, the Rock On 2 star was spotted in silver shiny pyjama suit paired with a bralette jacket. The entire look was curated by her stylist Tanya Ghavri but it seemed to miss the mark. To add a touch of the theme of the movie, Kapoor kept her long tresses open and rounded it out with dark kohl eyes. She also wore black heels and donned a pair of blue statement earrings that matched the collar of her suit.

Check out some of the pictures here.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A few days ago, the Ok Jaanu actor wore a off-white skirt and top with plates and tan coloured kolhapuri chappals. She went for a centre-parted hairstyle and teamed it with a silver boho jhuma.

Check out some of the pictures here.

What are your thoughts about her latest look? Tell us in the comments section below.

