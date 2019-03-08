Toggle Menu
Shraddha Kapoor keeps it simple in a sweater dress; see pics

Shraddha Kapoor, who enjoyed a dinner date with her close friends, wore a long-sleeved off white sweater dress and carried a small sling bag.

Shraddha Kapoor looks pretty in this white dress. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy preparing for her upcoming releases, celebrated her birthday with friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. Spotted at a dinner date with friends a day after her birthday, the actor was seen wearing a long-sleeved off white short sweater dress.

With a small sling bag in tow, the Stree actor kept her overall look simple and opted for a no-make-up look. She kept her hair loose and rounded off the look with a pair of nude sandals and hoop earrings.

Check some of the pictures here.

Shraddha Kapoor went out for a dinner date with her friends. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her friends. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, the actress who is currently basking in the success of her last release Stree, was spotted looking pretty in a black outfit at an event.

The simple black pleated skirt was teamed with a printed black tee with sequin details. Loose hair and a dab of red on her lips rounded out her look. She chose a pair of black strappy heels and an over-sized black clutch to accessorise the outfit. Even though she kept her look very simple, we feel she managed to look quite elegant.

Check some of the pictures here.

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a simple look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant in the outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her last release. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha will also be seen in Saaho with actor Prabhas, who returns to the silver screen post the success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A few weeks back, during a promotional event for Stree, the Half girlfriend star was seen wearing a lehenga from the label Arpita Mehta. The outfit’s colour scheme, which included lime green, beige and white, was a little heavy on the eyes, and we felt there was too much going on in the outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

