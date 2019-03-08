Shraddha Kapoor keeps it simple in a sweater dress; see pics

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy preparing for her upcoming releases, celebrated her birthday with friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. Spotted at a dinner date with friends a day after her birthday, the actor was seen wearing a long-sleeved off white short sweater dress.

With a small sling bag in tow, the Stree actor kept her overall look simple and opted for a no-make-up look. She kept her hair loose and rounded off the look with a pair of nude sandals and hoop earrings.

Earlier, the actress who is currently basking in the success of her last release Stree, was spotted looking pretty in a black outfit at an event.

The simple black pleated skirt was teamed with a printed black tee with sequin details. Loose hair and a dab of red on her lips rounded out her look. She chose a pair of black strappy heels and an over-sized black clutch to accessorise the outfit. Even though she kept her look very simple, we feel she managed to look quite elegant.

A few weeks back, during a promotional event for Stree, the Half girlfriend star was seen wearing a lehenga from the label Arpita Mehta. The outfit’s colour scheme, which included lime green, beige and white, was a little heavy on the eyes, and we felt there was too much going on in the outfit.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.