Shraddha Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan: What is your polka dot style?

Some prints and patterns are evergreen and find space in most wardrobes over the years. Even though it has undergone a makeover (read: come in various sizes now), one such print is the polka dot, which used to be widely popular in the 80s and 90s. And recently we saw actor Shraddha Kapoor looking lovely in a white top that featured polka dot detailing all over it.
Keeping it casual, the Stree actor paired her crop top with beige cargo pants, giving it a laid back feel. She left her hair open and carried a brown tote bag to complete her off-duty look.
Take a look at the pictures here.
We also spotted Sara Ali Khan ditching ethnic wear for a chic look that comprised denim shorts with a quirky patch detailing paired with an off-the-shoulder polka dot top. The white and pink top stood out for its ruggle detailing, that lent a retro vibe to the actor’s look.
She styled her hair in soft curls, and rounded off the look with blue heels.
Which is your favourite polka dot look?
