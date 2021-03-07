scorecardresearch
Shraddha Kapoor attends Rohan Shrestha’s birthday dinner in a striking neon dress

The outfit featured embellished details -- check out the pictures here

March 7, 2021
shraddha kapoor, Rohan Shrestha, shraddha kapoor Rohan Shrestha birthday party, Rohan Shrestha birthday party, indian express, indian express newsShraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram and Rohan Shrestha/Facebook)

Shraddha Kapoor recently turned heads as she attended photographer Rohan Shrestha’s birthday. The two have been rumoured to be dating, and the actor looked stunning as she made her way to the party. Kapoor stepped out in a neon green dress from David Koma. The outfit featured embellished details and it really complemented her svelte frame.

She paired this black stilettos and hair parted at the centre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The actor’s impressive style is really underrated. She almost always experiments with her fashion choices and never fails to impress. She stuns in ethnic wears as effortlessly as she does in contemporary outfits. Here are some of her best recent looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

While the actor’s appearance may have fuelled dating rumours again, neither of them has confirmed the relationship. While speaking with The Times of India, however, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha was quoted as saying” “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”

