Shraddha Kapoor attends Rohan Shrestha’s birthday dinner in a striking neon dress

Shraddha Kapoor recently turned heads as she attended photographer Rohan Shrestha’s birthday. The two have been rumoured to be dating, and the actor looked stunning as she made her way to the party. Kapoor stepped out in a neon green dress from David Koma. The outfit featured embellished details and it really complemented her svelte frame.

She paired this black stilettos and hair parted at the centre.

The actor’s impressive style is really underrated. She almost always experiments with her fashion choices and never fails to impress. She stuns in ethnic wears as effortlessly as she does in contemporary outfits. Here are some of her best recent looks.

While the actor’s appearance may have fuelled dating rumours again, neither of them has confirmed the relationship. While speaking with The Times of India, however, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha was quoted as saying” “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”

