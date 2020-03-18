Shraddha Kapoor gives us major summer fashion goals in this flowy dress; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Shraddha Kapoor’s style is mostly chic and understated, and she is often spotted in fuss-free casual wear on off duty days. So it was not surprising that she recently stepped out wearing a multi-hued flowy dress, and looked lovely. The dress makes for a nice morning wear and we quite liked the way Shraddha kept the look simple, rounding it off with minimal make-up and Kolhapuri chappals.

She accessorised it with sunglasses and kept her hair untied. Check out the pictures below:

But prior to this, she was busy promoting Baaghi 3, and her looks were far from impressive. At a promotional event she was seen in a short dress from designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi that featured holographic design and sheer sleeves. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look did not really work. It was completed with dewy make-up and hair parted neatly at the centre.

She was also seen in an embellished white T-shirt which was styled with a skirt from Paule Ka. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was completed with hair styled in soft curls. While we quite liked the skirt, the combination did not work for us. Check out the pictures below.

What do you think of her looks?

