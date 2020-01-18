Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 12-Jan 18)

Once again this week, we spotted actors from B-town moving in and out of the airport, looking great. Their impeccable sartorial choices impressed us and gave us much-needed fashion inspiration to travel not only in style but comfort too. From Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar to Kajol, here are some of the best airport looks of the week. Pick your favourite.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor, who has been frequently spotted at the airport, looked sharp last week. Seen in a white Gucci sweatshirt with a pair of blue jeans and leather knee-high boots in black, her look was pulled together with hair neatly tied in a ponytail and a pair of oversized glasses.
Tapsee Pannu
Sporting a stunning black kurti teamed with a pair of off-white A- line pyjamas rolled up, Tapsee knows how to wear ethnic in style. The look was pulled together with a pair of sleek oxford shoes and a white sling bag.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a full black suit teamed with a pair of ankle-length pointy suede beige boots. She kept it simple with a pair of cat-eye frames and a brown handbag.
Priyanka Chopra
Our Bollywood mascot in Hollywood was spotted at the airport this week in a bright sky blue pantsuit which looked super chic. She pulled it with a plain white T-shirt and a pair of white rectangular toe boots. Acing her cat-eye frames, hands down this is our favourite airport look!
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma aced her all-black look in a plain black sweatshirt teamed with a fitted pair of jeggings and white sneakers. Her hair was neatly tied and she completed her look with a pair of oversized glasses and a leather sling bag.
Akshay Kumar
You can be always sure that Akshay Kumar will stick to his Khiladi persona whenever he steps out. Spotted at the airport this week, he was seen in an ultramarine blue boiler suit teamed with a pair of white sneakers. He completed his look with an army print duffle bag and a pair of classic aviators.
Kapoor was seen in a fitted pair of shiny black leggings teamed with an oversized grey hoodie saying ‘Everyone is annoying”. Her look was completed with a pair of white sneakers and her hair tied in a neat ponytail. Things were simple on the makeup front with a flawless base and a hint of pink. To keep it chic, she added a pair of silver hoops,
Kajol
Kajol kept it stylish in a pair of boot-cut jeans teamed with a black lace camisole and a bright blue leather jacket. Her look was completed with sleek aviators and peep-toe stilettos in suede.
