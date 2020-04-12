Shraddha Kapoor or Kartik Aaryan: Who wore this sweatshirt better?

A while ago, both the actors stepped out in a sweatshirt that read, “Everyone is annoying.” (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A while ago, both the actors stepped out in a sweatshirt that read, “Everyone is annoying.” (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While actor Shraddha Kapoor’s sartorial choices are known to be comprehensive — from flowy summer dresses to a chic gown, and an elegant kanjeevaram sari, Kartik Aaryan likes to keep it dapper in chinos and sauce suits. A while ago, however, both the actors stepped out at the airport in the exact same sweatshirt, and safe to say we liked both the looks. Check them out below.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Street Dancer 3D actor wore an over-sized grey sweatshirt with a pair of leather fitted pants and white sneakers. The look was completed with a tan brown sling bag. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with a flawless base and a pink-tinted gloss with huge golden hoops, and her hair tied neatly in a ponytail.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan wore the same sweatshirt with straight cut pair of denims and chunky sneakers. He kept it super casual and pulled it all together with a pair of quirky rectangular frames.

What do you think about their looks, and whose did you like better?

