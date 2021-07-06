Celeb style: From Shraddha Kapoor to Malaika Arora, joggers are the new favourite

The pandemic has changed the way fashion is perceived to a large extent, putting focus on comfort more than ever. Looks like Bollywood celebrities too are following suit as joggers seem to be the preferred choice of apparel for some. Recently, both Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in it.

Shraddha was spotted looking lovely in a pair of printed joggers from designer Payal Singhal’s ‘The New Normal’ collection. The Stree actor kept the look simple and laidback as she completed it with a mask and left her hair untied.

Styled with basic Kolhapuri chappals and a white handbag, the look was just perfect for summers.

Check out the pictures below:

Malaika Arora too was seen upping her fashion game in a Masaba Gupta top and matching joggers set. The comfortable outfit featured the designer’s trademark prints as Malaika completed it with a pair of white sneakers. The look was pulled together with hair neatly tied.

Speaking to indianexpress.com earlier, Singhal had shared that fashion would become more democratic in 2021. “The average fashion consumer will get highly conscious about their consumption, thus basing decisions on the twin pillars of versatility and quality. We will see them favour both maximalism and minimalism, but not in the conventional sense. So on one hand, there will be an affinity for high-impact pieces to combat the low-key year we’ve just had. They’ll want to dress up to feel good. They’ll want fun colours that symbolise hope — case in point, Pantone’s colour for 2021 which is illuminating yellow,” she said.

She further added, “The mood will continue this year with sustained demand for easy, fuss-free pieces that can be styled in many ways. The year 2019 was all about scintillating silhouettes and then came 2020 which we largely spent in PJ sets and kaftans. So in 2021, we’ll take baby steps back into the real world.”