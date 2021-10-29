scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
‘Stripe a pose’: Shraddha Kapoor looks radiant in this colourful sari

She completed the look with statement earrings and subtle makeup; check out the pictures here!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 29, 2021 10:50:51 am
Check out the pictures here. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharddha Kapoor’s personal style may be breezy and laidback, but when the actor dresses up for the camera, especially in ethnic outfits, she is bound to make heads turn. And she yet again proved the point when she opted for a colourful striped sari.

As expected, the Stree actor looked like a ray of sunshine in the ‘Nilofer’ sari from the label Yam. The orange, hot pink, and yellow stripes created a riot of colours, and Shraddha just nailed it! The six yards was styled with a strappy red blouse, and look was completed with eyeliner and statement earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namratadeepak3)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namratadeepak3)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namratadeepak3)

Prior to this, she was spotted in an intricately embroidered one-shoulder sheer top styled with a pair of tailored pants. The ensemble from Taneiya Khanuja, which was completed with dewy makeup-up and centre-parted hair, looked lovely on her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namratadeepak3)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namratadeepak3)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namratadeepak3)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TANIEYA KHANUJA (@tanieyakhanuja)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TANIEYA KHANUJA (@tanieyakhanuja)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TANIEYA KHANUJA (@tanieyakhanuja)

What do you think of her look?

