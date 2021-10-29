‘Stripe a pose’: Shraddha Kapoor looks radiant in this colourful sari

Sharddha Kapoor’s personal style may be breezy and laidback, but when the actor dresses up for the camera, especially in ethnic outfits, she is bound to make heads turn. And she yet again proved the point when she opted for a colourful striped sari.

As expected, the Stree actor looked like a ray of sunshine in the ‘Nilofer’ sari from the label Yam. The orange, hot pink, and yellow stripes created a riot of colours, and Shraddha just nailed it! The six yards was styled with a strappy red blouse, and look was completed with eyeliner and statement earrings.

Prior to this, she was spotted in an intricately embroidered one-shoulder sheer top styled with a pair of tailored pants. The ensemble from Taneiya Khanuja, which was completed with dewy makeup-up and centre-parted hair, looked lovely on her.

What do you think of her look?

