Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely lovely in this bralette and lehenga set

Monday, November 08, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 8, 2021 10:50:33 am
It goes without saying that Shraddha Kapoor’s ethnic style is impeccable. The outfits, especially lehenga sets, that she picks are really eye catching and gorgeous. This time, too, she looked stunning in a creation by Saaksha & Kinni.

Styled by Namrata Deepak, the Stree star was seen in a lehenga styled with a strappy bralette. The look was completed with a simple hairdo and accessorised with statement earrings and bangles.

The actor is always impressive in ethnic wear. And with the wedding season knocking on our doors, it is a good time to take a few tips.

 

Be it saris, lehenga or even kurtas, Shraddha can really own a look. What we also really like is how she always balances out the look with her on-point make-up and accessories.

What do you think?

