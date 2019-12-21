Shraddha’s quirky looks leave us spellbound; see pics

Edgy is what perfectly defines the actor’s fashion sense these days. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Edgy is what perfectly defines the actor’s fashion sense these days. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, is making sure she turns heads. As she bridges the gap between runway styles and high-street, her fashion game is at its peak.

She put her best foot forward in an Amit Aggarwal ensemble, which gave us a very futuristic vibe. Styled by Tanya Ghavri her look included a strapless 3D dress with multiple panel layering in different shades and hues of greys and black with a pleated skirt incorporated in it.

Shraddha styled her look with blow-dried hair, filled-in brows, smokey eyes, generous dose of highlighter, coral pink lips and a pair of metallic hoop earrings.

She was also spotted in a stunning mini dress by Asos, in checkered silver and black prints that made for quite an edgy and quirky look. The body-hugging dress showed off her gorgeous curves and featured a large statement bow on one shoulder that stole the show.

Styled again by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her look with stone-encrusted danglers and sleek straight hair. For her makeup, the Ek Villain star went all glam, with dewy base, winged eyeliner and a glossy red lip.

Let us know what you think about her looks.

