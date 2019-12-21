Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Shraddha’s quirky looks leave us spellbound; see pics

The actor, who is promoting her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D, picked edgy outfits and we can't help but gush! Scroll down to know why.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 21, 2019 1:17:15 pm
shraddha kapoor Street Dancer 3D, Street Dancer 3D movie promotions, Street Dancer 3D movie promotions photos, shraddha kapoor latest photos, shraddha kapoor actor photos, celeb fashion, indian express,lifestyle Edgy is what perfectly defines the actor’s fashion sense these days. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Shraddha Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, is making sure she turns heads. As she bridges the gap between runway styles and high-street, her fashion game is at its peak.

She put her best foot forward in an Amit Aggarwal ensemble, which gave us a very futuristic vibe. Styled by Tanya Ghavri her look included a strapless 3D dress with multiple panel layering in different shades and hues of greys and black with a pleated skirt incorporated in it.

shraddha kapoor Street Dancer 3D, Street Dancer 3D movie promotions, Street Dancer 3D movie promotions photos, shraddha kapoor latest photos, shraddha kapoor actor photos, celeb fashion, indian express,lifestyle Serving us looks with each passing day as she bridges the gap between runway styles and high street fashion. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shraddha kapoor Street Dancer 3D, Street Dancer 3D movie promotions, Street Dancer 3D movie promotions photos, shraddha kapoor latest photos, shraddha kapoor actor photos, celeb fashion, indian express,lifestyle She was styled by Tanya Ghavri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha styled her look with blow-dried hair, filled-in brows, smokey eyes, generous dose of highlighter, coral pink lips and a pair of metallic hoop earrings.

shraddha kapoor Street Dancer 3D, Street Dancer 3D movie promotions, Street Dancer 3D movie promotions photos, shraddha kapoor latest photos, shraddha kapoor actor photos, celeb fashion, indian express,lifestyle She was spotted in an Amit Aggarwal creation. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was also spotted in a stunning mini dress by Asos, in checkered silver and black prints that made for quite an edgy and quirky look. The body-hugging dress showed off her gorgeous curves and featured a large statement bow on one shoulder that stole the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik) on Dec 18, 2019 at 4:21am PST

Styled again by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised her look with stone-encrusted danglers and sleek straight hair. For her makeup, the Ek Villain star went all glam, with dewy base, winged eyeliner and a glossy red lip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik) on Dec 18, 2019 at 4:40am PST

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Dec 18, 2019 at 3:35am PST

 

Let us know what you think about her looks.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

All the times Bollywood slayed in black; take a look
All the times Bollywood slayed in black; take a look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement