Shraddha Kapoor’s sea green mini fails to spark inspiration but her hairdo saves the look

Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions: Shraddha Kapoor steps out in a green mini. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Batti Gul Meter Chalu promotions: Shraddha Kapoor steps out in a green mini. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Shraddha Kapoor’s sartorial choices are minimal and understated at best. With her latest movie, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the actor seems to be following along similar lines. Recently, for a promotional event in Delhi, the 31-year-old was spotted along with co-star, Shahid Kapoor.

For her appearance, she picked a sea green mini dress that was teamed with a pair of strappy nude heels. While her attire failed to spark any inspiration, we like the quirky hairdo she sported. The half bun added an interesting element to her look which was rounded out by pink lips and dewy make-up.

Shraddha Kapoor promotes Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor promotes Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Source: APH Images)

Meanwhile, Shahid looked dapper in athleisure pants teamed with a white tee and printed shirt.

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor pose for the paparazzi. (Source: APH Images) Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor pose for the paparazzi. (Source: APH Images)

Earlier, we had seen Shraddha in a glass beaded moulded top by Amit Aggarwal. It had been paired with high waist grey trousers that perfectly balanced the top. Needless to say, Kapoor had nailed the look. The make-up had been on point along with the hair.

Prior to this, the Stree actor was seen promoting her film during which she experimented with her fashion choices quite a bit. She was seen stepping out in an Arpita Mehta creation but she failed to impress. The lime green, white and beige combination did not add up and the stellar embroidery on the blouse could not salvage the look. The Palazzo and the shrug also looked offbeat.

What do you think about the actor’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd