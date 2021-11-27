From Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Airport fashion looks (Nov 20-27)

Travelling is often spoken about in terms of vacations or work and no in-betweens. Does that mean you should only wear fun, cutesy outfits to airports once in a blue moon? Get inspired from your favourite Bollywood celebrities as they turn regular airports into fashion runways. From Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Kriti Sanon, check out what the actors wore:

Shraddha Kapoor

We loved the pants on her. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We loved the pants on her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked every bit the style inspiration that she is. She was wearing a quirky pair of pants with pink flamingos printed all over. She paired the delightful piece with a plain white top, denim jacket and white sneakers. Not one to opt for boring accessories, Shraddha wore a pair of sunglasses with green borders and carried a spacious, beige bag. Stylish and functional!

Tara Sutaria

The actress posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed in a flowy, white dress, the actor looked like a Grecian goddess in her airport look. She kept the look stylish and subtle, with nude makeup and loose hair. She went easy on the accessories and sported a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, bag and brown shoes.

Kriti Sanon

She looks great in this all-black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She looks great in this all-black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked like a million bucks as she was spotted wearing thigh-high black boots paired with an all-black ensemble. She paired the look with a gorgeous, short, leather trench coat. She accessorised with a dark mask, golden hoop earrings and a sling bag.

Gauahar Khan

Do you like the tone-on-tone trend? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Do you like the tone-on-tone trend? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The model-actor was recently spotted in a green tone co-ord set that she paired with a bright red lipstick. On her airport run, Gauahar carried a spacious, black bag and wore sneakers for added comfort.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress was masked up as she visited the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actress was masked up as she visited the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Monochrome or tone-on-tone seems to be a hot favourite among Bollywood celebrities while they travel in style. The beige co-ord set looks absolutely comfortable, all while being trendy. The actor wore sneakers with her outfit.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor wore a graphic printed tee-shirt underneath. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor wore a graphic printed tee-shirt underneath. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor reached the airport in style and was seen wearing beige trousers, paired with a matching beige jacket. The jacket featured black details on the wrists and neck and seemed like a comfortable option to choose while travelling.

Mouni Roy

We spot a book every time the actress visits the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We spot a book every time the actress visits the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor-dancer’s style is always flawless. In her most recent airport trip, she was wearing a flowy, maroon co-ord set that accentuated her midriff. She kept the look fashionable, yet comfortable by wearing flat slip-on shoes, black sunglasses and a black sling bag.

Mrunal Thakur

Thakur looked her comfortable best. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Thakur looked her comfortable best. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dhamaka actor was seen wearing a quirky tee-shirt on her airport run. It said ‘Gandi Copy’ which roughly translates to, ‘Cheap duplicate’. She looked as comfortable as possible with her metallic finished jacket, baggy jeans and a pair of classic Jordans.

Urfi Javed

Would you wear this look to the airport? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Would you wear this look to the airport? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We are a little curious about the reality TV star’s airport outfit. The all-black, sheer bodice is paired with black, flared pants and peach faced makeup on her. While the look may be interesting, it doesn’t look travel-friendly to us.

Let us know what you think!

