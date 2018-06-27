Donning the cool cap: Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani show us how to style the ideal summer accessory

Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani sport caps to ace their summer style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani sport caps to ace their summer style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to travelling, Shraddha Kapoor prefers to keep a comfortable and casual wardrobe. Be it her peppy geometrical sunnies or vivid tasselled slip ons, the Half Girlfriend actor knows how to draw attention to her airport outfits, despite its obvious casualness.

And this time too, Kapoor kept her curation simple and quirky in a printed black tee that was teamed with a matching cap. Going one step ahead, the actor accessorised with an eye-catching statement bracelet, which we wish she had left out.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was spotted sporting a hat but her reflector-head band accessory was quite a detour from the conventional. We like how she added oomph to her breezy dress with a Chanel backpack and rounded out her look with a pair of white and peach sneakers.

While we think caps are a cool style trick to amp up your outfit when it comes to summers, we like Advani’s interesting pick much better than Kapoor’s.

