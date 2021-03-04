Shraddha Kapoor keeps it stylish in Maldives; see pics

scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 12:30:08 pm
shraddha kapoor, shraddha kapoor fashion, shraddha kapoor fashion choices, indian express, indian express newsCheck out the pictures here! (Photo: PR handout)

Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time in the Maldives where she attended a cousin’s wedding and also celebrated her birthday. Needless to say, the actor — who looks radiant in ethnic outfits — raised the bar with her fashion game yet again.

At the wedding, the Stree actor was seen in a custom-made ‘Daisy’ lehenga from designer Rahul Misra. The gorgeous oceanic blue colour of the outfit melted against the sky and the azure water.

The look was completed with a beautiful choker and a messy hairdo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahul Mishra (@rahulmishra_7)

On her birthday (March 3), she looked pretty in a dress which was styled in the most minimal way.

Shraddha looked lovely in the off-shoulder multicoloured dress. The little glitter detail on the outfit added a nice effect as she cut the cake surrounded by her loved ones at Ozen Life Maadhoo.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrating her birthday. (Source: PR handout)

The actor is among the few celebrities who look effortlessly pretty in ethnic and contemporary outfits. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

What do you think of her looks?

