Shraddha Kapoor keeps it stylish in Maldives; see pics

Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time in the Maldives where she attended a cousin’s wedding and also celebrated her birthday. Needless to say, the actor — who looks radiant in ethnic outfits — raised the bar with her fashion game yet again.

At the wedding, the Stree actor was seen in a custom-made ‘Daisy’ lehenga from designer Rahul Misra. The gorgeous oceanic blue colour of the outfit melted against the sky and the azure water.

The look was completed with a beautiful choker and a messy hairdo.

On her birthday (March 3), she looked pretty in a dress which was styled in the most minimal way.

Shraddha looked lovely in the off-shoulder multicoloured dress. The little glitter detail on the outfit added a nice effect as she cut the cake surrounded by her loved ones at Ozen Life Maadhoo.

The actor is among the few celebrities who look effortlessly pretty in ethnic and contemporary outfits. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her looks?