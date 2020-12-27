Shraddha Kapoor stuns in this Arpita Mehta sari; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: NamDeepak/Instagram)

Actor Shraddha Kapoor can make any look work. But, it is her ethnic outfits which really make her shine. Case in point: this canary yellow Arpita Mehta sari where she looked like a dream. Kapoor was seen in the designer’s Camel twig print classic sari which was teamed with a self linear embroidered blouse.

Styled by stylist Namrata, the look was pulled together by hair styled in soft curls and accessorised with maang tika from Sunita Shekhawat and kadas from Jet Gems. She further opted for a potli and needless to say, Kapoor looked like a ray of sunshine. The make-up was kept minimal letting her radiant smile do the trick.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

Prior to this, Kapoor was seen looking gorgeous in a Gauri & Nainika dress. Styled by Namrata again, the black and blue combination of the outfit looked regal, to say the least. It worked because of the intricate sequin and threadwork, and the train-like detailing. The look was pulled together with an eyeliner and a lot of mascara. However, it was the fishnet sleeves that had all our attention.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M R A T A (@namdeepak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M R A T A (@namdeepak)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle