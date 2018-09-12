Shraddha Kapoor or Kiara Advani: Who wore high-waist pants better?

Who do you like better? (Source: Kiara Advani/Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Who do you like better? (Source: Kiara Advani/Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

More often than not, when a colour or a cut is in vogue, more than one celebrity can be seen donning it. While actors have repeated clothes in the past, it is always fun to see when they style it differently. Recently both Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor donned high waist pants and did a great job at that.

The Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani donned a red halter top and matching high waist pants. The ensemble put together by Shehla Khan looked lovely on her and well, Advani quite simply rocked the red. Hair neatly parted at the center and a soft colour lipstick rounded out the look. The outfit complemented her svelte frame well.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, who is riding high on the success of her recent movie Stree and is busy promoting her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, decided to go all blingy. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she looked great in a glass beaded moulded top by Amit Aggarwal. This was paired with high waist grey trousers that perfectly balanced the top. Needless to say, Kapoor nailed the look. The make-up was on point and so was the hair.

Prior to this, the Stree actor was seen promoting her film during which she experimented with her fashion choices quite a bit. She was seen stepping out in an Arpita Mehta creation but she failed to impress. The lime green, white and beige combination did not add up and the stellar embroidery on the blouse could not salvage the look. The Palazzo and the shrug also looked offbeat.

Who do you think styled their high-waisted outfits better? Let us know in the comments below.

