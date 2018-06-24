Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Sunday Eye
  • Shraddha Kapoor or Gigi Hadid: Who wore the lemon yellow Prabal Gurung outfit better?

Shraddha Kapoor or Gigi Hadid: Who wore the lemon yellow Prabal Gurung outfit better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Gigi Hadid stepped out in similar lemon yellow outfit from Nepalese American designer Prabal Gurung. While Kapoor brought her playful casualness to the attire, Hadid's outfit spelt sheer sophistication.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 24, 2018 4:23:53 pm
Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor latest photos, Shraddha Kapoor fashion, Shraddha Kapoor Prabal Gurung, Gigi Hadid latest photos, Gigi Hadid fashion, Gigi Hadid Prabal Gurung, indian express, indian express news Gigi Hadid (L), Shraddha Kapoor (R) in similar Prabal Gurung outfits. But who wore it better? (Source: Instagram)

It might be an inspiration from an earlier style statement or a mere coincidence, but whenever celebrities step out wearing similar outfits, comparisons are inevitable. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor made an appearance in a lemon yellow outfit from designer Prabal Gurung, a piece quite similar to the one we had seen model Gigi Hadid don some time back.

While we like Kapoor’s bold venture in the glittery peplum top teamed with a side-slit A-line skirt, the styling, unfortunately, fell flat and boring. Nude heels that stylist Tanya Ghavri complemented the actor’s look with, in no way matched the bold colours of the outfit and the hint of a risque style was disturbed by the floral earrings, the actor sported.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor’s red faux leather skirt is a sure shot conversation starter

On the other hand, Hadid had carried off the outfit like a boss with mustard pumps and bold red lips to accentuate her look. We wish Kapoor had taken some lessons from the model, as her nude make-up-neutral lips combo did not add to the ensemble.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor and Zarine Khan show how to be comfy and casual at the airport

Earlier, we had seen Kapoor at IIFA 2018, where she looked sultry, no less, in an embellished midnight blue gown from designer Reem Acra. The sheer overlay on the piece had added an element of coyness to her look, which the actor accented with her smokey eyes, statement earrings and soft curls.

What do you think about the ladies’ attire? Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now