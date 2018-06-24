Shraddha Kapoor or Gigi Hadid: Who wore the lemon yellow Prabal Gurung outfit better?

Gigi Hadid (L), Shraddha Kapoor (R) in similar Prabal Gurung outfits. But who wore it better? (Source: Instagram) Gigi Hadid (L), Shraddha Kapoor (R) in similar Prabal Gurung outfits. But who wore it better? (Source: Instagram)

It might be an inspiration from an earlier style statement or a mere coincidence, but whenever celebrities step out wearing similar outfits, comparisons are inevitable. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor made an appearance in a lemon yellow outfit from designer Prabal Gurung, a piece quite similar to the one we had seen model Gigi Hadid don some time back.

While we like Kapoor’s bold venture in the glittery peplum top teamed with a side-slit A-line skirt, the styling, unfortunately, fell flat and boring. Nude heels that stylist Tanya Ghavri complemented the actor’s look with, in no way matched the bold colours of the outfit and the hint of a risque style was disturbed by the floral earrings, the actor sported.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor’s red faux leather skirt is a sure shot conversation starter

On the other hand, Hadid had carried off the outfit like a boss with mustard pumps and bold red lips to accentuate her look. We wish Kapoor had taken some lessons from the model, as her nude make-up-neutral lips combo did not add to the ensemble.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor and Zarine Khan show how to be comfy and casual at the airport

Earlier, we had seen Kapoor at IIFA 2018, where she looked sultry, no less, in an embellished midnight blue gown from designer Reem Acra. The sheer overlay on the piece had added an element of coyness to her look, which the actor accented with her smokey eyes, statement earrings and soft curls.

What do you think about the ladies’ attire? Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd